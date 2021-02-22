DJ Fix Price confirms intention to float on Main Market of London Stock Exchange

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price confirms intention to float on Main Market of London Stock Exchange 22-Feb-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. Neither this announcement, nor anything contained herein, shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. Investors should not subscribe for or purchase any securities referred to in this announcement except on the basis of information contained in a prospectus in its final form (the "Prospectus") that may be published by Fix Price Group Ltd (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries and subsidiary undertakings, the "Group" or "Fix Price") in due course in connection with the possible admission of global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") and to trading on the main market of London Stock Exchange plc (the "London Stock Exchange"). A copy of any Prospectus published by the Company will, if published, be available for inspection from the Company's registered office at Commerce House, Wickhams Cay I, P.O. Box 3140, Road Town, Tortola, VG1110, British Virgin Islands and on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/. 22 February 2021 Fix Price confirms intention to float on Main Market of London Stock Exchange Following its announcement on 15 February 2021 regarding the publication of a Registration Document, Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, today confirms its intention to proceed with an initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offer") and provides certain details of the Offer. Fix Price confirms its intention to apply for admission of global depositary receipts representing its ordinary shares (the "GDRs") to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("LSE Admission") and on Moscow Exchange (together, "Admission"). The final offer price in respect of the Offer (the "Offer Price") will be determined following a book-building process. LSE Admission is currently expected to occur in March 2021. The Company is planning to implement certain changes to its corporate governance structure in order to align with best international practices. As part of this, Fix Price today also announces the expected appointment of three independent non-executive directors (the "Independent Directors") to the Board of Directors to be formed following completion of the IPO. In line with best international corporate governance practices, the Independent Directors are expected to chair the committees of the Board of Directors. Biographies of the new Independent Directors can be found below. Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, said: "We are pleased to confirm our previously announced intention to proceed with the IPO of Fix Price. Since day one we have built Fix Price with the intention of becoming a public company, with a business model that taps into the structural shift in consumer behaviour towards value and performs robustly throughout the economic cycle, state-of-the-art operational and IT infrastructure, a highly professional team, and high business standards and transparency. "We believe that the proposed appointment of three Independent Directors will strengthen our governance structure and underscore our commitment to high standards of corporate governance. Between them, the proposed Independent Directors bring a combination of unrivalled track records as senior executives and board members of listed companies, and a deep understanding of the retail industry. Fix Price will benefit greatly from their knowledge and expertise." Confirmation of Offer Details ? The Offer consists of an offering of GDRs by certain existing shareholders of the Company (together, the "Selling Shareholders"). The Selling Shareholders comprise (i) Luncor Overseas S.A. (an investment vehicle owned by one of the Company's founders, Artem Khachatryan) ("Luncor"); (ii) LF Group DMCC (an investment vehicle owned by one of the Company's founders, Sergey Lomakin); (iii) Samonico Holdings Ltd (an investment vehicle of Marathon Group); and (iv) GLQ International Holdings Ltd (an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.). In addition, Luncor intends to sell certain GDRs on behalf of certain members of the Company's senior management and other minority shareholders, to allow such persons to monetise some of their shareholding. The founding shareholders will retain a significant interest in the Company post-IPO. ? The Offer will comprise an offering to institutional investors outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S and to Qualified Institutional Buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act"). ? The GDRs will be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on Moscow Exchange. ? In connection with the Offer, each of the Company, its senior management of the Group and Selling Shareholders are expected to agree to lock-up arrangements restricting the disposal of the Company's securities for a period of time following Admission. ? Certain Selling Shareholders intend to grant an over-allotment option for up to a maximum of 15% of the total number of GDRs being sold in the Offer. ? BofA Securities, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and VTB Capital (each as defined below) have been engaged by the Company to act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners. ? Any additional details in relation to the Offer will be disclosed in the Prospectus. Further information about the Independent Directors Alexander Tynkovan will be appointed as an Independent Director of Fix Price with effect from LSE Admission. Mr. Tynkovan is a prominent business leader in the Russian retail industry having founded M.Video, a leading consumer electronics retailer in Russia, in 1993. Alexander remained the permanent CEO of the company until 2020, taking the company public in 2007. Upon strategic sale of M.Video to Safmar Group, he became the President of M.Video and Member of the Board, remaining in charge of merger with Eldorado and its integration into M.Video's omni-channel business model. Currently Alexander remains the Member of the Board and Head of Strategy Committee of the M.Video-Eldorado Group, fostering digitalization and growing online presence. Elena Titova will be appointed as an Independent Director of Fix Price with effect from LSE Admission. Ms. Titova has over 22 years of experience in investment banking. She is currently an independent member of the Supervisory Board of the "Bank Otkritie Financial Corporation" (Public Joint-Stock Company), a member of the Supervisory Board of Bank Trust, independent member of the Board of Directors of Qiwi Plc, and also a partner and chairperson of the Advisory Board of ICONIC, a block-chain integrator. In 1998-2006 she headed the Moscow office of Goldman Sachs. In 2006 Ms. Elena Titova joined Morgan Stanley in Moscow as Head of Investment Banking Division and then became a President and General Director of Morgan Stanley Bank in Russia and a member of its Board of Directors. In 2012-2013 Ms. Titova was a President and Chairperson of the Management Board of the Russian Regional Development Bank. In 2014-2018, Ms. Titova was Chief Executive Officer of UBS Bank, Moscow, Russia, as well as a member of its Board of Directors, and Country Head for Russia at UBS. Gregor Mowat will be appointed as an Independent Director of Fix Price with effect from LSE Admission. Mr. Mowat spent more than 20 years working in the audit and accounting profession, mainly with KPMG. In 2011, Mr. Mowat was appointed CFO of KPMG in Russia and CIS, a role he held until 2016 and which required him to take responsibility for all the support functions in a multijurisdictional professional services firm with 4,000 staff. In 2013, in addition to his CFO responsibilities, Mr. Mowat was appointed Managing Partner of KPMG in Kazakhstan, growing the business significantly in a challenging economic environment. After being part of the team that set up and implemented new corporate governance rules for KPMG in Russia and CIS, including being a founding member of the Board of Partners, in 2016, Mr. Mowat joined his family in the UK where he co-founded LOQBOX, a financial inclusion FinTech with a mission to end financial exclusion globally. Mr. Mowat also serves on the board of directors, inter alia, at PJSC Magnit, PIK Group and AK BARS Bank. About Fix Price ? Fix Price is one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, with more than 4,200 stores. Fix Price has grown rapidly in recent years, with revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, RUB 142.9 billion and RUB 108.7 billion for 2020, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA for the same years was RUB 36.8 billion, RUB 27.2 billion and RUB 14.2 billion, respectively. Net income was RUB 17.6 billion, RUB 13.2 billion and RUB 9.1 billion, respectively, for the same years. ? Fix Price occupies a separate niche to traditional discounters. Fix Price's stores provide an affordable shopping

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)