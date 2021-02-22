Galgus gets the CERTIFIED Passpoint seal from Wi-Fi Alliance

- The Spanish startup got the CERTIFIED Passpoint seal of approval from Wi-Fi Alliance, which guarantees maximum security and interoperability of WiFi

- This seal is a global recognition for Galgus technology applied in WiFi solutions for schools, hotels, train stations, football stadiums, etc

- It has been achieved after a demanding evaluation process carried out by an independent auditing entity

SEVILLE, Spain, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galgus, a Spanish company specialized in the development of robust, secure, and fast WiFi technology has received the CERTIFIED Passpoint seal of approval. This renowned certification is granted by Wi-Fi Alliance, a global organization that promotes WiFi technology and certifies all products related to it. In fact, Wi-Fi Alliance is the owner of the Wi-Fi trademark.

This highlights the importance of this achievement for the Seville-based company. A certification that recognizes the hard work Galgus is doing designing, developing, and deploying cutting-edge technology for WiFi networks in complex environments. Galgus WiFi network provides quality Internet access while collecting interesting contextual information for the infrastructure managers. It also makes life easier for network administrators through its Cloud Manager platform.

Galgus technology is now compatible with Passpoint and deployed in multiple environments, from schools and shopping malls, to train stations, aircraft, luxury hotels, convention centers, and football stadiums.

More than 50 towns, cities, and rural areas in Spain already use the Galgus network for the benefit of citizens, tourists, and teleworkers. Galgus offers quality Internet access (robust, fast, and secure) to a population of more than 1 million people.

Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Passpoint provides a series of benefits for users, such as not having to register each time they want to access the network from a cafeteria, shop, hotel, airport, stadium, etc., by reinforcing the network security, and automatically applying the necessary policies according to each user's credentials.

Passpoint offers new tools to extract more value from network data, which can lead to taking advantage of new opportunities for the infrastructure owners. They will also be able to monetize their WiFi infrastructure reaching profitable agreements with mobile phone operators, thanks to the offloading data of their 3G/4G/5G networks.

This achievement joins others already obtained by Galgus, such as being chosen by Facebook to boost Internet connectivity through the software and hardware disaggregation, and the deployment of projects aimed to reduce the digital divide in Africa, Latin America, and southern Europe rural areas.