Montag, 22.02.2021
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
NRC Group ASA - Appointed to a contract in Finland - EUR 6.25 million

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finnish Transportation Infrastructure Agency (FTIA) has appointed NRC Group Finland, a company wholly owned by NRC Group ASA, to a contract for renewal of existing railway yards at Törölä, Tapavainola and Rasinsuo in Finland.

The contract is valued at approximately EUR 6.25 million, and will include rail services such track, electro and groundwork.

The work will commence in April 2021, and is scheduled for completion in September 2022.

Closing date for submission of complaints is 14 days from today, and formal contractual signing can take place after this period at the earliest.

For further information, please contact: Henning Olsen, CEO of NRC Group, + 47 91 74 15 92.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nrc-group/r/nrc-group-asa---appointed-to-a-contract-in-finland---eur-6-25-million,c3293030

