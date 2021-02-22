Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Stuttgart
22.02.21
09:28 Uhr
28,520 Euro
-0,100
-0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,58029,54010:11
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2021 | 09:41
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Industrivärden AB on STO Corporate Bonds (51/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by
Industrivärden AB with effect from 2021-02-23. Last day of trading is set to
2026-02-11. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=841667
INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.