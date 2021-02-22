HGC launches Eyeball-as-a-Service in Singapore to fuel OTT edge computing user experience

Achieving ultra-low latency as low as 5ms* and lay the foundations for OTTs to capture US$100 billioninternet economy opportunity in South East Asia

HONG KONG, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, announces the launch of Eyeball-as-a-Service (EaaS) in Singapore to help international Over-The-Top (OTT) operators, content providers and e-commerce companies expand their footprint across wide geographical landmasses at high-speed, low latency and best-in-class service-level agreements (SLA) to fulfill the extensive applications fuelled by 5G edge computing.

With the continuous expansion of interactive OTT players such as gaming companies (e.g. MOBA/MMOG/MMORPG), esports, virtual commerce, media content providers, internet businesses, AI & IoT technology solution providers, application developers and start-ups, the demand of high-quality and easily accessible network reach has never been so significant.

HGC's EaaS ready-to-go platform comes to assist both Tier 1 and Tier 2 OTTs penetration in the South East Asia region, one of the largest revenue generators. EaaS reduces time-to-market from months to weeks, with HGC's one-stop direct peering connection to major ISPs, regional MNO, local Internet Exchange and commercial/residential broadband providers in Asia's key metro areas.

The newly launched HGC EaaS service facilitates OTTs to reach nearly 100% of Internet eyeballs in Singapore. Riding on HGC's fine-tuned IP transit network, HGC is able to deliver a least-hop, optimised, direct local connections from OTTs' edge servers to end-users with ultra-low latency that significantly improves users' Quality of Experience (QoE).

The EaaS service enables OTTs to overcome complex technical and commercial arrangements, as to enhance efficiency when expanding into new fast-developing markets. Such high-quality connection is suitable for general business applications and ideal for time-sensitive and location-aware use cases including online gaming, eHealth and commercial or industrial automation.

"Given the current market climate, we understand that OTTs want simplicity, flexibility, customisation and ultra-high performance. We are thrilled to offer our customers in Singapore this one-of-a-kind business opportunity to expand their footprints fast and easily," said Dennis Chan, AVP -- OTT, international Business, at HGC. "The Eyeball-as-a-Service hub is unique in its nature where it not only dramatically reduces the complexity of expanding networks but also brings with it its affordable connectivity and a pioneering aggregator platform."

"The diversified EaaS is designed to serve not only Asian companies but also others across the globe, mainly European and North American OTTs who will expand in the region; while at the same time, HGC supports business' globalisation with our international connectivity. Hong Kong and Singapore are our international connectivity hubs in Asia, and we will be aggressively expanding in South East Asia, with the next EaaS hub to be added in more Asian countries in near future."

Cliff Tam, HGC's Vice President, Global Data Strategy of International Business, said: "It is no exaggeration that a new internet user-base is booming across Asia. Taking gaming as an example, the top 10 gaming markets in the region cover India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam. When considering Mainland China and the Asia-10, these countries represent more than 50% of the world's mobile games market revenue. With the new EaaS service, HGC can uniquely support gaming companies, application developers, start-ups and other players in unlocking the full value of OTT services in further penetrating into Asia at a fast-to-market pace."

HGC plans to extend the service to new countries in the South East Asia region, scaling up the EaaS coverage to 400 million of users in the near future, and support OTTs' business penetration under the US$100 billionSoutheast Asia's internet economy boom.

*HGC Eyeball-as-a-Service Peering Platform Internal Testing Result within Singapore region.

