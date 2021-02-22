DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Feb-2021 / 10:16 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 19/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 72.8162 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36632815 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U

