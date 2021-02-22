New-generation learning environment for future experts - Caverion and Fira to build and maintain a new campus over its life cycle

Caverion Corporation Investor news 22 February 2021 at 1.00 p.m. EET

HELSINKI, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion and the City of Helsinki have signed an agreement on the implementation of the Myllypuro campus of the Helsinki Vocational College and Adult Institute. Caverion will implement the project in partnership with Fira, using the life cycle model. For Caverion, the value of the agreement is approximately EUR 13 million, and Fira's share is approximately EUR 22 million.

Fira will be in charge of the design and construction of the new building, and Caverion will provide the total technical solutions, including design and all building solutions. The building will be completed by summer 2023, after which Caverion will assume responsibility for the technical maintenance of the property, as well as ensuring its targeted energy consumption, for a period of 20 years. This is the first vocational college campus project to be implemented using the life cycle model in Finland.

"The goal of the city is to create the smartest campus for construction studies and we expect it will generate international attention. The new campus will, together with Metropolia campus, create a new kind of knowledge hub where future employees and employers meet," says Pia Pakarinen, Deputy Mayor, Education Division, City of Helsinki.

Real-life learning environment for future experts

The Myllypuro campus contains facilities for studies in building construction and building solutions technology. Once the new property is completed, approximately 1,100 students will commence their vocational qualification studies there. The building itself will serve as a learning environment, where students will be acquainted with its building solutions that are partly placed in sight behind glass walls. In addition, information about the technical solutions and materials can be produced in illustrative format for study purposes. Up-to-date data transmitted from the Caverion SmartView portal to the campus info TV system means future professionals can learn about the building automation of the campus in practice.

"We are very pleased with this opportunity to build and maintain a campus for future experts in our own industry. I am convinced that they will have an excellent setting to gain solid professional skills and learn about the contemporary technology at their own campus. The life cycle model emphasises cooperation between the implementors and, together with Fira, we have developed some well-functioning solutions for the project implementation," says Ville Tamminen, Head of Caverion Finland division.

"This is our first project using the life cycle model, and we are very enthusiastic about implementing it together with Caverion and the City of Helsinki. Building a campus for future builders is a particularly pleasant task, and it is a natural continuation of the positive cooperation we have conducted with Caverion in several projects," says Jari Koivu, CEO, Fira Oy.

High level energy efficiency and use of renewable energy sources

The building is designed and implemented to comply with the requirements of the energy label rating A and the 4-star rating in the Finnish RTS Environmental Classification system. The energy efficiency of the building solutions is very high, and more than 15% of the total energy needs of the property will be generated using renewable energy sources. The building will include green roofs, and solar energy and heat pump technology will also be used for its energy supply. The gross area of the campus is around 9,700 square metres.

Illustrations: P&R Arkkitehdit Oy

