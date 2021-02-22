

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's wholesale prices declined further in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



Wholesale prices decreased 12.6 percent annually in January, following a 14.5 percent decline in December.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 1.1 percent in January, following a 4.1 percent decline in the previous month.



Prices for export sales increased by 1.0 percent monthly in January and fell 13.2 percent from a year ago.



Prices for home sales rose 0.4 percent monthly in January and rose 0.3 percent from the previous year.



