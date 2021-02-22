Engineered equipment leader Duravant expands bag management and palletizing offerings with Packaging segment acquisition

Duravant LLC ("Duravant"), a global engineered equipment and automation solutions provider to the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors, announced the acquisition of Votech GS B.V. ("Votech"), a leading manufacturer of bag filling machines, palletizer machines, stretch hood machines and pallet transport systems headquartered in Reusel, The Netherlands. Votech will join forces with Fischbein International, a Duravant Operating Company, to serve their global customer base.

The combination of Votech's expertise in bag management and palletizing and Fischbein's portfolio of bag sealing and sewing equipment creates a complementary fit between the two companies.

"There is a very complementary relationship between our two organizations," said Olivier Hancotte, VP and General Manager of Fischbein. "We're thrilled to work closely with the Votech team to create a broader product offering for both companies' customers. Fischbein and Votech equipment will both be available through the Fischbein global sales team."

This partnership brings together two global engineered equipment leaders and extends Duravant's ability to serve customers and partners in over 190 countries worldwide across multiple sectors including agriculture, industrials, fruit and vegetables, ingredients, pet food and more.

"We're excited to be a part of the Duravant group of world-class brands and automation solutions," said Rolf Michiels, Director of Project Sales. "Aligning with the Fischbein team to better serve our customers through a united and collaborative strategy is an exciting prospect for us. Duravant's lifecycle management via the company's SupportPro services also gives our customers broader access to value-added solutions that will help their operations achieve their productivity and efficiency goals."

The Votech brand of packaging machinery has been a competitive force in filling and bag management for over a decade. Votech's deep engineering and development capabilities allow for the custom design of complete automated solutions from the filling of a bag, to the internal pallet transport to the warehouse. Recognized for superior engineering, package control and local field service support, Votech has proven success delivering packaging solutions for free-flowing and powders applications.

"Our partnership with Duravant opens the path for Votech's geographic expansion and growth in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa and North America," adds Pierre Dierckx, Director of Operations. "We're thrilled to also collaborate with nVenia, Duravant's US-based operating company serving customers across a wide array of industrial end markets and consumer packaged goods." The Votech solution set for powders applications is highly complementary with the nVenia product range across primary, secondary and end-of-line packaging.

About Duravant

Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, Duravant is a global engineered equipment company with manufacturing, sales and service facilities throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Through their portfolio of operating companies, Duravant delivers trusted end-to-end process solutions for customers and partners through engineering and integration expertise, project management and operational excellence. With worldwide sales distribution and service networks, they provide immediate and lifetime aftermarket support to all the markets they serve in the food processing, packaging and material handling sectors. Duravant's market-leading brands are synonymous with innovation, durability and reliability. For more information, visit www.duravant.com.

About Votech

Headquartered in Reusel, The Netherlands, Votech specializes in developing bag filling and palletizer machines, stretch hood machines and transport systems. The Votech brand has been recognized for providing complete packaging lines from the filling of a bag, through to the internal pallet transport to the warehouse. The entire Votech equipment portfolio is available through Fischbein, a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.votechbv.co.uk.

About Fischbein

Fischbein designs and manufactures bag packaging equipment and complete systems. For over 100 years, Fischbein has been the leader in sewing and sealing systems by delivering highly engineered, robust and dependable solutions. Serving customers worldwide in agriculture, animal feed, seed, pet food, chemical, mineral, milling, food, building material, medical and pharmaceutical industries, Fischbein has a full range of sealing, filling, weighing, handling, and palletizing equipment that is sold and serviced in more than 190 countries. Fischbein is a Duravant Company. For more information, visit www.fischbein.com.

