GGL Resources Corp. Commences Drilling at Gold Point, Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a 3,000 m reverse circulation drill program at its past-producing Gold Point mesothermal gold/silver project, located in the Walker Lane Trend, southwestern Nevada.

The current exploration program will include 3,000 m of reverse circulation drilling in up to 18 holes, excavator trenching, soil and tailings sampling, mapping, and prospecting. The drill holes are primarily designed to test near historical production in the Great Western Mine and along strike of the known vein system, as well as to evaluate potential for other mineralized structures that parallel the known veins. Sampling of the existing Great Western Mine underground workings was completed in December 2020. The Company will release results of this sampling program once they have been received and reviewed.

Four drill holes will test adjacent to mineralization known to exist on the 200' level and 500' level where historical sampling done in the 1980s reportedly returned assays of 1.449 opt (49.68 g/t) gold and 0.906 opt (31.06 g/t) gold. The remaining 14 drill holes will systematically step out to the east and west of the known mineralization, in areas that have not been tested by historical underground drifting.

GGL has not found any record of historical drilling from surface at Gold Point, indicating most of the area is yet unevaluated.

Tailings

During GGL's 2020 surface exploration program, samples were collected from historical tailings storage facilities to determine if potentially economical gold and silver remain. Samples collected from the main tailings storage area returned 0.286 g/t gold to 3.62 g/t gold (averaging 1.04 g/t gold), with samples collected from the secondary storage area ranging from 1.645 g/t gold to 27.4 g/t gold (averaging 2.62 g/t gold excluding the highest grade sample). Preliminary cyanidation tests suggest that much of the gold is potentially recoverable by this technique.

Records indicate the tailings storage facilities were established in the 1930s or earlier. They cover an area of approximately 23,000 m2 and range from 0.4 m to 2.0 m in thickness.

Systematic auger sampling of the tailings will be conducted during the current exploration program. Samples will be collected from top to bottom of holes in all parts of the tailings storage facility. This sampling will be used to better characterize the overall tonnage and grade of the tailings, so that the total metal content and potential recovery can be determined.

About Gold Point

The Gold Point project is accessible via highway 774 and serviced by electricity. It hosts a camp-scale precious metal system that consists of numerous gold and silver rich quartz veins. These high-grade veins are typically 1 to 2 m in width and locally up to 7 m wide. Two veins (Orleans and Great Western) were intermittently mined from the 1880s through to the early 1960s. Existing underground workings are mostly open and are dry to approximately 275 m below surface on the Orleans Vein (1020 ft level) and 240 m on the Great Western Vein, (960 ft level). Historical records indicate that the mines had high cut-off grades (about 10 g/t gold), suggesting that well mineralized areas likely remain in un-mined portions of the developed workings. This assumption is further supported by a report that describes 35 historical samples collected post-mining across the Orleans Vein from the 960 ft to 1020 ft levels, which averaged 0.389 opt (13.3 g/t) gold including a vein on the 1000 ft level that returned 7.97 opt (273.2 g/t) gold over 0.5 m. Additionally, 21 samples from the 600 ft to 1020 ft levels reportedly averaged 0.314 opt (10.77 g/t) gold. Historical records indicate that approximately 74,000 ounces were produced from the Orleans and Great Western Mines, with recoveries of 92% to 98% for gold through cyanidation.

All of GGL's analyses were performed by ALS Minerals in Reno, Nevada. All samples were routinely analyzed for gold by a 50 g fire assay followed by atomic absorption (Au-AA24 or Au-AA26) and 48 elements by inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ME-MS61).

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Matthew R. Dumala, P.Eng., a geological engineer with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company has recently acquired an option on the Gold Point project in the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada, which consolidated several gold-silver veins, two of which were past producing high-grade mines. The Company also holds the McConnell gold-copper project located 22 kilometers southeast of the Kemess Mine in north-central BC, and promising diamond exploration projects in Nunavut and the Lac de Gras diamond district of the Northwest Territories. Lac de Gras is home to Canada's first two diamond mines, the world class Diavik and Ekati mines discovered in the 1990s. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases in close proximity to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

