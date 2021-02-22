Eco Wave Power Wins the Global Innovation Award 2021 at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power (EWPG Holding AB) a Swedish-Israeli wave energy developer, won the public voting for the Global Innovation Award, in the "Life Under Water" category at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. The company's innovative wave-to-energy solution generates clean electricity from ocean and sea waves.

Organized by "Globally" on behalf of MOCCAE, the Award aims to attract innovations from around the world to the UAE to support the country in its quest to become a world leader in sustainable development. The third edition has received a record number of applications - more than 1,200 from 65 countries. Global entrants submitted their innovations to www.GloballyGreat.com, an online video platform focused on the world's most sustainable innovations.

A total of 113 applicants from 23 countries have been chosen to proceed to the next round. The selection criteria comprised the ability of the companies to present a highly innovative solution to a pressing sustainability challenge, their alignment with the sustainability objectives of the UAE Vision 2021, and the applicability of the solutions to the UAE. Six entries have been shortlisted for the main award.

His Excellency Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: "The UAE is firmly committed to innovation and sustainability. Innovation plays a vital role in delivering on the eight pillars of the UAE Environmental Policy. Therefore, we welcome innovators and entrepreneurs whose creativity and experience can go a long way in advancing the country's sustainable development, and the Global Innovation Award provides an ideal platform to highlight this approach."

Stefanie Schachtschabel, Managing Director of Globally, said: "We are delighted to be able to support Eco Wave Power with its market entry into a region truly committed to sustainability. Our goal as a platform is to inspire, educate, and inform our audience about how we can make the transition towards a green economy, and Eco Wave Power provides a truly inspiring example that is applicable worldwide."

This year, the scope of the award was expanded to include three new categories, each dedicated to a different Sustainable Development Goal - Sustainable Cities (SDG11), Responsible Consumption and Production (SDG12), and Life Below Water (SDG14).

About the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment

The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) was established in February 2006 as the Ministry of Environment and Water. Under its redefined scope, the ministry has taken on a dual mandate. On the national level, it aims to strengthen the UAE's efforts in preserving the environment and promoting food diversity in accordance with the nation's aspiration to emerge as a key benchmark for sustainable development. On the global level, MOCCAE joins international stakeholders in combating climate change and profiles the UAE's path-breaking achievements in the sector at thought leadership platforms worldwide.

For further details, please contact us: Media@moccae.gov.ae

About Globally

Globally works with businesses to take action to be more sustainable. From inspiration to crowning champions, from strategy to implementation, from making the right connections to showcasing the impact, it supports companies in making and talking about sustainable change. Globally operates a free-to-use video sharing platform, www.GloballyGreat.com, for entrepreneurs to showcase sustainable innovations.

About EWPG Holding AB (SE0012569663)

EWPG Holding AB (publ) ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from sea and ocean waves.

EWP is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israel's Ministry of Energy and was labelled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and from the European Commission's HORIZON2020 framework program. The company is also recognized by the United Nations in receiving the "Climate Action Award".

The Eco Wave Power share (ECOWVE) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com

For more information, please contact:

Inna Braverman, CEO

inna@ecowavepower.com

Aharon Yehuda, CFO

Aharon@ecowavepower.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/r/eco-wave-power-wins-the-global-innovation-award-2021-at-abu-dhabi-sustainability-week,c3293167

The following files are available for download: