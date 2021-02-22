

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $271 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $476 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $2.89 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



Discovery, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $0.76 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q4): $2.89 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



