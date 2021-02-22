Structured web-based data now powers intelligent personal shopping assistant characteristics as Israeli start-up launches new customer-centric features

Luminati Networks, a leading online data collection provider dedicated to enabling businesses to view the internet with complete transparency, has announced that it is supporting the digital shopping assistant tool Shoptagr as it grows its portfolio of e-commerce tools and smarter shopping solutions through online data collection.

Since launching in 2014, Shoptagr, a pioneering smart shopping platform, has strived to transform the customer buying experience wherever consumers are based, empowering them to make smarter decisions when shopping online. Shoptagr acts as a powerful shopping assistant that enhances the customer experience by matching shoppers with top-quality products at the lowest prices, quickly and conveniently. The popular platform is used by over 2.5M consumers and makes personalised shopping recommendations based on user history. It also provides users with relevant coupons at the checkout as well as cashback options on purchases.

Shoptagr is committed to constantly improving the consumer experience and recently set out to incorporate price comparison and intelligent price forecasting into its offering. To ensure success, the company recognised the need for up-to-date insights and real-time data to better address consumers' pain points, offer the products they're specifically looking for, and enhance the overall shopping experience. As such, it turned to Luminati, the global leader in web data collection and structuring. Luminati's network allows Shoptagr to gather large-scale online data and deliver those insights to consumers whenever they are looking to make a purchase.

Data-driven insights help Shoptagr in several ways, including:

Price comparison: Scanning marketplaces and e-commerce sites to offer users the best prices for the most in-demand products. With prices constantly changing and products going on sale, an agile solution offering up-to-the-minute online data is paramount for success.

Stock availability: Verifying when and where products are available and identifying if a product is close to being sold out. Consumers want to be informed of this information as it happens so they won't miss out on purchasing the products they want.

Consumer sentiment: Collecting e-commerce shop reviews to ensure users are only buying from trusted sources with a satisfied customer base.

"Luminati's data collection offerings allow us to better gather web-based pricing and stock data, and we share this intelligence with consumers, allowing them to make an intelligent buying decision," explained Ronen Yuval, Co-Founder,& COO at Shoptagr. "Adding this aspect to our personalised shopping portfolio means consumers save both time and money when they are looking to purchase items. Insights must reflect real-time offers, and we are able to offer this due to Luminati's ability to gather reliable data 100% of the time. We are delighted with the stability and quality of service provided by Luminati, and we look forward to expanding our collaboration whilst continuing our growth," added Yuval.

"We are delighted to be working with Shoptagr as they continue to lead and develop innovative, state-of-the-art solutions that allow consumers to find the best deal and retailers to attract business," said Or Lenchner, CEO, Luminati Networks. "The web is not equally accessible to all, and our network helps make it accessible to businesses so they can simply openly compete. Luminati works with companies across multiple sectors, including e-commerce, finance and travel, to enable organisations to see the internet freely. Collecting publicly available data is vital to Shoptagr's business success, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them as they continue to enhance experiences for consumers and grow," concluded Lenchner.

Find out more about Luminati Networks and how it can benefit your business here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005469/en/

Contacts:

Keren Pakes

Kerenp@luminati.io



Jacob Greenwood

Luminati@rlyl.com