Cyber Apps World Inc.: Cyber Apps World, Inc. (OTC:CYAP) files an S-1 registration statement for WarpSpeed Taxi as the first step towards its spin-off strategy

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Cyber Apps World Inc.'s (OTC PINK:CYAP) https://cyberappsworld.com market strategy is to acquire or develop innovative and scalable cyber technologies with the intention of spinning off these assets as separate subsidiaries that subsequently apply to become independent trading companies. All Cyber Apps shareholders will directly receive shares in these subsidiaries that are proportional to their percentage interest in the stock of Cyber Apps on the date that the company declares a stock dividend. As part of this corporate strategy, Cyber Apps is pleased to announce that on January 28, 2021, its subsidiary, Warp Speed Taxi Inc. filed its S-1 registration statement with the SEC.

WarpSpeed Taxi will offer a ride-hailing passenger transportation service that will provide customers the opportunity of not only hiring a ride through a smartphone-based app, but also being able to order food for delivery.

WarpSpeed Taxi will target both individual and corporate segments of customers and offers different products to each client base. Unlike other ride-hailing services, WarpSpeed Taxi will offer city taxi services that allow passengers to hire a car via a smartphone-based app based on preferred plan, to book a round-trip or one-way trip and pay for the travelled distance, and to rent chauffeur-driven cars at optimized fares that allowing passengers to book cars by hour or distance.

For ride-hailing corporate users, WarpSpeed Taxi will offer premium packages as a simple and easy way to manage company employee travel and track expenses.

With its delivery services, WarpSpeed Taxi will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. For corporate clients, this feature will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, and similar enterprises so they can affordably provide deliveries to their customers. WarpSpeed Taxi believes this will provide it with a competitive pricing advantage that will address recent business concerns regarding low margins due to excessive charges from other food delivery application companies during the COVID pandemic lockdown.

Mohammed Irfan Rafimiya Kazi, the company's President, said: "We are very excited to have started this process towards realizing Cyber Apps' business model and are looking forward to completing the full listing process for WarpSpeed Taxi and continue with more innovative and scalable cyber technology spinoffs."

About WarpSpeed Taxi Inc.

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. aims to be "The next generation ride-hailing of taxi service"

WarpSpeed Taxi App will offer ride-hailing passenger transportation and delivery service through a smartphone-based app.

Among ride-hailing services, WarpSpeed Taxi will offer city taxi services that allow passengers to hire a car via a smartphone-based app based on preferred plan, to book a round-trip or one-way trip and pay for the travelled distance, and to rent a chauffeur-driven cars at the best fares allowing passengers to book cars by hour and km. WarpSpeed Taxi will also offer premium packages for corporate users as a simple and easy way to manage company employee travel and track expenses.

Among delivery services, WarpSpeed Taxi will target both individuals and corporate customer segments. In the latter case, this feature will give discounts to restaurant owners, grocery stores, couriers, etc. to affordably provide deliveries, especially considering the COVID pandemic lockdown consequences. Currently, the corporate segment, and in particular, restaurants, have to give away big margins of up to 25% for deliveries to Apps. Restaurants can afford a 10% to 15% discount for take-out orders due to saving costs with table service. This along with WarpSpeed Taxi giving corporate discounts to businesses will enable restaurants to give free delivery to their customers so it will be a win-win situation for restaurants, customers, drivers (with more business) and WarpSpeed Taxi (with a bigger target market then just customer pick and drop off).

About WarpSpeed Taxi App.

WarpSpeed Taxi will include the following mobile applications:

Driver app: Drivers provide transport services and communicate with their customers.

Rider app: Riders can book and track journeys and select vehicle types.

Dispatch system: A real-time software platform that automates scheduling and routing of vehicles using location and traffic data. Taxi or ride-hailing dispatch systems connect drivers with riders via their mobile phones.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com/index.php/warp-speed-taxi/

About Cyber Apps World Inc.

Cyber Apps World, Inc. is a company that is dedicated to acquiring and developing a worldwide e-commerce internet platform with the purchase and sale of products and services by way of mobile/computer applications worldwide. Cyber Apps World anticipates making available to subscribers, an ever-growing list of applications and programs.

For more information go to: https://cyberappsworld.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Cyber Apps World, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Cyber Apps World, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Address

9436 W. Lake Mead Blvd.

Suite 5-53

Las Vegas, NV 89134

Phone: (702) 805-0632

For All Inquiries Contact:

info@cyberappsworld.com

