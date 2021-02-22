Rising Trend of Consuming Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements Boosts Demand Opportunities in Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: TMR

- Hydrolyzed collagen market is foreseen to expand at ~8% CAGR during 2019 to 2029. This growth can be attributed to thriving food industry, growing preference toward healthy eating habits, and increased popularity of nutraceuticals.

- On regional front, North America is projected to maintain prominent market position in upcoming years.

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrolyzed collagen is also known as collagen hydrolysates. This product is gaining traction owing to its wide application in food and other industry across the globe. Porcine, bovine, chicken, and marine are some of the key sources used for the production of this product. Hydrolyzed collagen is available mainly in three forms such as liquid, tablets and capsules, and powder.

The global hydrolyzed collagen market is likely to grow at promising pace throughout 2019-2029, notes a newly published study by TMR. Further, study highlights that the market is likely to account for ~ US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of 2029. The total valuation of this market was ~US$ 870 Mn in 2019.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Key Findings

In recent decade, major population from all across the globe is inclined toward adoption of healthy lifestyle. As a result, this population base is increasing use of nutraceuticals and dietary supplements, which are manufactured using hydrolyzed collagen. Apart from this, these products are extensively used in the treatment of various health issues including heart disease, arthritis, some skin-related disorders, digestive disorders, and numerous other health indications. Thus, growth in instances of these health issues is generating prodigious demand opportunities in the hydrolyzed collagen market.

With increased awareness regarding the increasing number of health issues among people following non-vegetarian diet, major population from all across the globe is shifting toward the vegan diet. Thus to cater to the protein needs of this population base, hydrolyzed collagen manufacturers are growing efforts. They are offering vegan products, which are manufactured using genetically modifying bacteria and yeast. This scenario suggests that the hydrolyzed collagen market will show growth at decent pace in the years to come.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Growth Boosters

In food and beverages industry, hydrolyzed collagen is widely used in the production of jelly, gummy products, sausages, and burger casings. Thus, increased demand for these products will spur sales opportunities in the hydrolyzed collagen market.

With improved disposable incomes of major population from all across the globe, the millennials today are growing use of various personal care as well as cosmetic products such as face creams, anti-wrinkle creams, and anti-aging creams, and hair and nail products. Increased use of hydrolyzed collagen in the production of cosmetics and personal care products is expected to fuel demand opportunities in the hydrolyzed collagen market in the forthcoming years.

Marine-sourced collagens are gaining traction owing to a wide range of advantages they offer. Some of the key advantages include skincare properties, lesser carbon footprints, and better water solubility. Thus, considerable growth in awareness regarding benefits of marine-sourced collagens is estimated to fuel market expansion in the years ahead.

Players in the market for hydrolyzed collagen market should focus on expanding their regional reach. This move will help them in boosting their sales number on international levels.

Hydrolyzed Collagen Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles key players working in the hydrolyzed collagen market. This list includes following names:

Rousselot

Gelita AG

Hainan Huayan Collagen Biotech Co. Ltd

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

NeoCell Corporation

Nippi Collagen

Beijing Semnl Biotechnology Co, Ltd.

Giant Sports International Inc.

