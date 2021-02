Gourmet Provisions International Corp.: Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Partner Christopher Street Products Issues Purchase Order for Napa Cabernet & Sparkling Wine

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC PINK:GMPR) today announced they have made their initial purchase order to purchase 800 cases of Custom Christopher Street Products (GMPR Partner) Napa Cabernet & Sparkling Wine. The initial order is for 400 cases of Custom Christopher Street Products labeled Napa Cabernet and 400 cases of Sparkling wine under Christopher Streets' brand Birdcage, the initial order has a retail Revenue value over $265,000.

Vinnie Viola President of Christopher Street Products stated, "We are excited that we are ready to produce our custom line of Christopher Street Products, Napa Cabernet & our Birdcage Sparkling Wine. Votto Vines will be the first distributor to carry our Christopher Street Products line of Cabernet & Sparkling Wine and then we will begin expanding distribution with our future purchase orders. We are also very excited to announce that we are working with the Sonewall Foundation as a liaison to the trade industry, they are known for their leadership in the LGBTQ community."

About Christopher Street Products:

Christopher Street Products "Supporting the LGBT Community" Christopher Street stands as the international center for the Gay Rights Movement. Christopher Street Products celebrates Gay Pride with a line of Gourmet Products dedicated to the LGBTQ Community and pledges to support this cause which is so precious in the hearts and minds of our brothers and sisters.

Christopher Streets Products: sold out 15+ Gourmet products in HomeGoods; Wine Enthusiasts Magazine rated the Christopher Street Cabernet Sauvignon an outstanding 90; added distribution through Winelife Distributors NYC.; is partnering with a world-renowned cosmetic manufacturer to produce an exclusive line of high-end lipstick under the Christopher Street Products band.

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. brought on Jack Brewer as GMPR's Brand Ambassador & Brewer Media & Entertainment Group in October of 2017. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands. With a primary focus on the increase of online and retail sales, social media presence and overall content, public persona and awareness, acquire acquisition opportunities and much more. The company has five wholly owned subsidiaries Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, Unique Foods CBD Edibles & PopsyCakes and has a Licensing partner agreement with Christopher Street Products.

Company Share Structure and Financials

In addition, we want to update shareholders regarding our existing share structure, etc. The current total shares issued and outstanding for Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) is approximately 65 million, with 15+ million restricted and 50 million in the public float; 2020 3rd quarterly financials posted onto the OTC in December with strong revenues, $233k profit and $360k+ in Notes off the books and in early February we paid off a Note of $102,222 in cash.

Gourmet Provisions International has also developed a partnership with a NY Times Best Selling Author & Popular Comedian to help establish and launch a Gourmet line of food products starting with his own personal line of Pancake Mix & Syrup all under his custom brand (exciting full details coming in a press release soon).

Pizza Fusion Gourmet Provisions International Corp. acquired the multi award winning Pizza Fusion brand, with existing locations in the US & Saudi Arabia, in March, 2019.In 2006, Pizza Fusion changed the pizza industry with its award winning organic, gluten-free delicious healthy pizzas, with a big emphasis on every product and location keeping to the company's motto 'Saving the Earth one Pizza at a Time!'.

The "Four Cheese" Pizza starts with our custom rich tomato sauce made from premium quality tomatoes & extra virgin olive oil, topped with real Mozzarella, Romano, savory Asiago and our hearty Parmesan cheeses all of this baked on top of OGGI Foods award winning, custom, gluten-free Spinach Crust;

The "Founders Pie" Pizza is topped with our custom made pizza sauce, extra virgin olive oil, Oregano, Basil, real Mozzarella, Romano, Asiago & Parmesan cheeses, imported cherry tomatoes from Italy, diced red onions, fresh spinach on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free Broccoli Crust;

"The Vegan" Pizza is what is for dinner if your family is looking for a restaurant quality, healthy, gluten-free vegan pizza, our new "The Vegan" pizza checks all of the boxes! This scrumptious pizza comes with our fresh tomato sauce, imported from Italy Grilled & Fire Roasted Zucchini, Eggplant, Red & Yellow Peppers, diced White Onions & Tomatoes, Beyond Meat Plant based Beef & Sausage Crumbles, topped with our signature Vegan Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, all of this deliciousness on top of OGGI Foods custom gluten-free hand stretched Beets Crust.

PopsyCakes "The First & Only Cupcake on a Pretzel" debuted their new PopsyBites on Fox News Channel's popular show "The Five" and the new bite size gourmet treat has been a big hit ever since in retail. The company signed a 50/50 partnership deal with a Pittsburgh based $16 million annual Candy Company that can handle nationwide production and distribution (more details being announced soon).

Jose Madrid Salsa "The Healthy Fundraiser" has continued to dominate in the fundraising category, expanded its Ohio offices & production facility, recently purchased a custom delivery vehicle and will be expanding into many retail outlets throughout the US & Canada (shareholders will be given more updates on this food brand soon)

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release so this is not needed and undermines the release.

For Gourmet Provisions International Corp. Investor Relations contact: InvestorInformation@UniqueFoods.Co

