Esoterica Capital: ESOTERICA NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) Surpasses $50 Million in Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Esoterica Capital is pleased to announce the Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI), an actively managed ETF investing in the global 5G-enabled digital economy, has surpassed the $50 million assets under management (AUM) milestone in less than one year since inception. Since listing on Mar 31, 2020, WUGI has delivered a cumulative return of 139%, net of fees and expenses, for the period ended Feb 12, 2021. During the same period, the Nasdaq 100 index delivered a cumulative return of 76%. WUGI has returned 21% year-to-date as of Feb 12, 2021.

Esoterica's CEO and Portfolio Manager, Bruce Liu, commented: "The early success of WUGI is not only the result of strong performance but also our continuing efforts to engage, educate and serve retail and self-directed investors using social media. It is Esoterica's mission to be fully transparent, sharing our research to make investing easier and more rewarding for everybody."

"WUGI's initial performance is a good indication of the global proliferation of the digital economy and better-than-market return generating potential of active management," said Yang Ren, Director of Research at Esoterica. "We believe the 5G and AI-enabled digital transformation is still in its early innings, and there is a long runway of the new technology stack buildout ahead of us."

WUGI seeks to provide exposure to emerging transformative technologies that enable and accelerate the rise to a global digital economy. Current top holdings include Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (2330 TT), Meituan Dianping (3690 HK), Qualcomm (QCOM), Sea Ltd (SE), Nvidia (NVDA) and Agora (API).

To learn more about the most recent fund performance and its holdings, please visit https://bit.ly/WUGIETF.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. The performance data quoted represents past performance and current returns may be lower or higher. The investment return and principal will fluctuate so that an investor's shares when redeemed may be worth more or less than the original cost.

About Esoterica Capital

Esoterica Capital LLC is a registered investment adviser and ETF sponsor focused on actively managed thematic investing. We create thoughtful investment products designed to help investors express their vision of the future. To learn more about the company, please visit www.esotericacap.com.

Before investing, investors should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information are contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained at www.esotericacap.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. The principal risks of investing in the Fund include: 5G Companies and Emerging Technologies Investment Risk. Currently, there are few public companies for which 5G technologies represent an attributable and significant revenue or profit stream, and such technologies may not ultimately have a material effect on the economic returns of companies in which the Fund invests. The extent of such technologies' versatility has not yet been fully explored. Communication Services Companies Risk. Communication services companies may be subject to specific risks associated with legislative or regulatory changes, adverse market conditions, intellectual property use and/or increased competition. Limited History of Operations Risk and New Adviser Risk. The Fund and the Adviser are each newly formed and have no history of operations for investors to evaluate.

Non-Diversification and Sector Concentration Risk. The Fund is considered non-diversified and as a result, may be more exposed to the risks associated with and developments affecting a certain sector, individual issuer or smaller number of issuers. Cyber Security Risk. The Fund and its service providers may be prone to operational and information security risks resulting from breaches in cyber security. Foreign Securities Risk. Investments in foreign securities and emerging markets may involve risks such as social and political instability, market illiquidity, exchange-rate fluctuations, a high level of volatility and limited regulation. Active Management Risk. There is no guarantee that the investment views will produce the desired results or expected returns. Small and Medium Capitalization Stock Risk. The earnings and prospects of small and medium sized companies are more volatile than larger companies and may experience higher failure rates than larger companies

Esoterica Capital LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Esoterica Capital LLC.

