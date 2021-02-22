Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.: GRCV's Yuka E-Commerce Reaches New Milestone in Collaboration with Multinational Department Store Corporation: TJX

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.'s (OTC PINK:GRCV) ("the Company") wholly-owned subsidiary Yuka E-Commerce ("YUKA") has successfully secured and set up a vendor account with TJX in recent weeks. TJX is a multinational off-price department store that is home to TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods, Sierra, and more. The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. This initial pilot Purchase Order will test out a large collection of items from our internationally distributed luxurious skincare products in over 50 locations worldwide. D'or24k on their newly redesigned ecommerce sites www.DOR24K.com, and www.DOR24Kcosmetics.com for TJMAXX.com & Marshalls.com. Single item SKUs are the main focus, with heightened attention to gift sets and bundles to be placed towards September as additional brands and products have been submitted for review.

"The Beauty & Wellness categories are ever increasing 47% over 2019, especially during Covid-19 with many individuals staying at home the focus has been less about buying color cosmetics and more about skincare essentials…" says Meir Avitan, President of Grand Capital Ventures Inc. "Without access to spas and clinics, there has been a high increase in demand of purchasing products to perform at-home beauty regiments. We highly anticipate the continued success and growth to this new welcomed addition in Yuka's Channel Portfolio. With continued growth and expanding our reach within the vast array of categories, will increase our revenue stream as we continue to focus upon the Beauty/Wellness and CBD realms," He added.

About Yuka E-Commerce

Yuka is an e-commerce company dedicated to providing strategic sales channels for brands looking to enter or expand in the global e-commerce market. YUKA provides a full spectrum of brand building and sales-and-marketing services to expand a client's brand reach. Services offered include not only comprehensive sales and marketing services, but also operational sales and fulfillment logistics, and product and brand photography. For more information, visit our website at www.Yukaecom.com.

About Grand Capital Ventures, Inc.

Grand Capital Ventures is a company with a historic focus in the nurturing of companies demonstrating a positive upside while striving to bring new technologies and unique products to their respective markets.

For more information, visit our website at www.GRCV.net.

