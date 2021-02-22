Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor and TBT Group Sign Exclusive Agreement to Enable Wireless Sensors for Roadways

Positioning Vivakor in the Support Infrastructure Needed for Usage of Autonomous Vehicles

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK) ("Vivakor"), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, primarily focused on soil remediation, today announced its exclusive agreement with TBT Group, Inc. ("TBT Group"), a leader in the creation of technology using piezoelectric materials, to license its energy harvesting and sensor technology.

TBT Group's technology allows for wireless sensors to be embedded in roadways without the need for wires or batteries. These wireless sensors are powered through the vibration of the road. Vivakor plans to integrate this technology into its process for the manufacture of asphaltic cement, which is produced from extracted bituminous material in Utah and was recently rated as AC20 material which is used as an asphalt road binder.

Vivakor believes that smart roads with embedded sensors will be required for the acceptance and usage of autonomous vehicles, as the automobile would be able to communicate directly with the roadway to understand traffic and weather conditions of the road, which would help the vehicle orient itself on the roadway.

Vivakor Chief Executive Officer, Matt Nicosia, commented, "With the recent achievement

of our ability to produce a rated asphaltic cement material that is ready for large scale commercial sales, we could not be more excited to partner with TBT Group. Our integration of their technology will help enable wireless sensored roadways for the infrastructure needed for the adoption of autonomous vehicles. Together with TBT Group we are working with Rowan University's Center for Research and Education in Advanced Transportation Engineering Systems to integrate optimal sensors into the energy harvesting device. We anticipate a smart road commercial product will be available by the end of 2021."

Energy harvesting converts vibration (energy) into power. The vibrations from the roadway will be converted into enough power by the piezoelectric material to power the sensors. Piezoelectric materials generate electricity under stress or pressure as a result of their unique atomic level properties, known as the Direct Piezoelectric Effect. TBT Group's innovative energy harvesting technology is based on this principle.

Roads are becoming smart because of the sensors being built into them. These sensors can provide information on surface conditions, temperature and even traffic density that can be used to warn drivers of dangerous conditions or to better plan for maintenance.

"As autonomous vehicles become commercialized, sensors embedded in roads become a necessary safety feature. In times of inclement weather, it is difficult for these vehicles to determine the end of the road and boundaries of the lanes. As sensors enable their direct communication with the road, autonomous driving vehicles become much safer. Our technology enables these sensors to be continuously self-powered without the need of electricity nor batteries" said Daniel DeClement, CEO of TBT Group.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK) is a clean energy technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves to be industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

About TBT Group

Since its founding in 2007, The TBT Group (TBT) has become the premier U.S. source of advanced piezoelectric, piezoceramic and dielectric materials for customers seeking a secure, domestic supply chain. With pioneering innovations in ceramic chemistries, manufacturing processes, piezo-centric component design, specialty coatings and unique product customizations, TBT produces products used in a wide variety of applications and industries, but they are best known for their ability to manufacture all versions of Navy Standard material, specifically lead-free Barium Titanate. To know TBT is to understand the groundbreaking innovations the Company is making by applying the incredible properties of piezoelectric and dielectric materials to its products.

For additional information on TBT Group, visit: https://www.tbtgroup.net.

