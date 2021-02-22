Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Desenio Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (67/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Desenio Group AB, company registration number 559107-2839, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Desenio Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be February 25, 2021. Shares Short name: DSNO -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 140,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015657853 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 217496 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559107-2839 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.