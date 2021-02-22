Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West Enters into Strategic U.S. Distribution Partnership with ABC Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel buses, today announced that it has entered into a strategic U.S. distribution agreement with ABC Companies ("ABC"), a leading provider of motorcoach and transit equipment in North America.

The ABC distributorship supports Grande West's focus on U.S. expansion as it begins marketing the fully Buy America compliant Vicinity heavy duty mid-size bus, the Vicinity Lightning EV and Vicinity LT light duty models to new and existing customers.

Under the new agreement, ABC Companies, a leading provider of motorcoach, transit and specialty passenger transport equipment in the USA and Canada, will distribute the manufacturer's Vicinity heavy-duty vehicles throughout the Western United States from Texas to California. The Vicinity line fills in key transit and private shuttle markets within the ABC portfolio of new vehicles for these locations, enhancing the offering to current customers while expanding to other sectors.

"As we continue to expand the ABC product portfolio, our main goal is to provide more choice and price points for operators," said Roman Cornell, President ABC Companies. "Our customers' needs drive our strategic priorities and after an extensive search, we found the Grande West Vicinity product line achieved best in class results across a number of the Federal Transit Authorities Altoona testing procedures. Our distribution agreement with Grande West enables ABC to offer its proven track record of customer sales, service and support with a proven, high-quality Buy America compliant product line, inclusive of their innovative new battery-electric vehicles.

"The Grande West Vicinity lineup offers added flexibility and choice to our transit customer base who already utilize ABC's parts and maintenance services, providing a great fit for our large base of operators. With decades of experience in sales, technical, repair and maintenance support, ABC is committed to supporting heavy duty mid-size market users who can leverage the expertise of a proven market leader like Grande West," concluded Cornell.

"We are proud to announce our distribution partnership with ABC, representing an excellent addition to our reach in the United States, particularly as we begin to market our Buy America compliant Vicinity buses to new and existing customers," added William Trainer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Grande West. "In particular, ABC's well-established reputation for EV sales in the California market will prove invaluable as we bring our new Vicinity Lightning EV bus to market. We look forward to working closely with Roman and the ABC team going forward."

About ABC Companies

ABC Companies is a leading provider to the transportation industry with diverse product and service offerings that cover a full spectrum of operational needs including new and pre-owned full-size highway coach equipment along with transit specialty vehicles including battery electric vehicles. ABC supports customers with a comprehensive after sale service network for service and repairs, collision services, extensive OEM and quality aftermarket parts needs for transit, motorcoach and heavy-duty equipment from ten strategically placed locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, private and municipal financing and leasing options are available through the company's financial services group - one of the largest financial service providers within the industry. For more information, contact ABC Companies at 800-222-2875 or visit the company web site at www.abc-companies.com.

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation Group (TSXV:BUS) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) is a leading supplier of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use in the U.S and Canada. The Company's flagship line of Vicinity buses, which captures a dominant market share in Canada in their market, are produced in Canada, by world-class manufacturing partners or at the Company's Buy America Act compliant assembly facility in Washington state. Grand West's innovative Vicinity Lightning EV bus, enabled through a tier-1 strategic supply agreement with BMW batteries and components, seeks to lead the global transition to more sustainable transit vehicles in the private and public markets. For more information, please visit www.grandewest.com or www.vicinitybus.com.

