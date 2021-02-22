Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF) (TSXV: NCAU) ("the Company"), a gold exploration company advancing its Enchi Gold project located in Ghana. President, CEO and Director of the Company, Luke Alexander, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Luke elaborated on his experience in the investment banking industry, including 12 years working in London focused on the natural resource investment space. "During that time I worked with a lot of companies that had assets in Africa, and that's one of the main things that attracted me to the Enchi Gold project in Ghana," said Mr. Alexander.

"We've identified about 25 targets on it to date of which we have only drilled six, and three of those make up our resource. We currently have a 58,000 meter drill program underway," shared Luke. "We're about a third of the way through that drill program, so there will be lots of additional results that we will be putting out over the next few months," explained Mr. Alexander. "The Enchi Gold project in Ghana is a district scale exploration opportunity to sum it up in one line."

The conversation then turned to Newmont. "Newmont is the largest gold company on the planet, and 18% of their total production comes from Ghana," explained Luke. "There are actually 3 of the top 5 largest gold companies in the world with production coming out of Ghana," he added. "I think that speaks to the quality of the country," said Luke, before elaborating on the advantages of Ghana.

"Besides the Enchi Gold project, what gives Newcore Gold a competitive edge?", asked Jolly. "The management team involved has a real proven track record," said Luke, highlighting the Company's Chairman, Doug Forster. "We currently have five Tier-1 investment banks out of Toronto that are covering us from a research perspective," said Mr. Alexander. "We're currently about 35% owned by institutions," he added. "The other thing that I would highlight is that management and insiders own 32% of the business," shared Luke. "We ultimately think as shareholders first and as a result I think we're very good stewards of shareholders' money."

Jolly then asked about the advantages of Ghana, Africa in terms of gold mining. "First and foremost is the geology. Ghana has been referred to as the 'Gold Coast' for over a thousand years and that is because it has a very rich history of gold mining in the country," said Mr. Alexander. "Ghana has a very long history of being a safe jurisdiction to operate," he added. "With that rich history of mining, you also get a very well aligned government."

