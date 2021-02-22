Strattner Financial Group: Strattners Received FCA Authorization in the UK

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Strattner Group Corp. (OTC PINK:SCNG) also known as Strattners® announces that its subsidiary Strattner Capital Management Ltd. received FCA authorization which enables the firm to carry out regulated financial service activities as an authorised representative in the United Kingdom. Management will provide a more comprehensive press release this week.

About Strattners®

Strattner Group Corp. also known as Strattners® is a publicly-traded private equity firm and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands. The core business is its alternative asset manager and private fund business which manages a diversified portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

Contact:

Name: Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (917) 210-1062

Address: 30 Wall Street, 800, New York, 10005

Email: investor.relations@strattners.com

Forward Looking Statements

SOURCE: Strattner Financial Group

