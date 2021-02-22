

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) reported a fourth quarter adjusted loss per share of $5.02 compared to profit of $1.42, prior year. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $5.20, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Fourth quarter total revenues declined to $34.14 million from $2.52 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $35.61 million, for the quarter.



'These results reflect the staggering impact that the pandemic brought to our company and the whole industry during 2020,' said Jason Liberty, executive vice president and CFO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de