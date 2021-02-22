Westcoast Limited Strengthens Cyber Security Portfolio with Agreement to Distribute AppGuard's Malware Disruption Technology for Endpoints

LONDON and NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westcoast Limited, a leading UK distributor of IT products and services with over £3 billion in annual revenues, today announced a distribution agreement with AppGuard, a global endpoint security provider that protects organizations from cyberattacks by disrupting malware from causing harm.

Under the agreement, Westcoast will distribute AppGuard's malware disruption technology in the U.K. and Northern Europe regions, further expanding its commitment to enabling Westcoast's resellers and their customers to better defend against cyberattacks by protecting endpoints from being compromised by malware.

Distributing leading IT brands such as HP, HPE, Microsoft, Lenovo, Apple, and many others to a broad range of resellers, retailers and office product dealers in the UK and beyond, Westcoast and its 9,000 trading partners and their customers understand that cybersecurity is the number one challenge facing today's businesses. The addition of AppGuard to Westcoast's cyber security portfolio furthers advances the company's commitment to ensure partners and their customers have the defense-in-depth they need to protect against today's advanced malware attacks.

"Westcoast is committed to finding compelling, differentiated cyber security products," Steve Smith, Head of Westcoast Cyber. "Companies are tired of investing in failing, legacy solutions. AppGuard provides a unique, proactive approach to prevent security breaches by applying Zero Trust within the endpoint. Westcoast, like AppGuard, is committed to delivering advanced endpoint protection without relying on known signatures or patterns to identify good from bad files. By proactively disrupting malware from executing, AppGuard enables businesses to do what they need to do, while preventing malware from doing what it wants to do."

"Our distribution agreement with Westcoast is another milestone in our channel strategy and will provide us unrivalled opportunities to grow our business in the region, and will afford customers in the region greater protections from cyberattacks," said Chuck Sackley, Executive Vice President of Global Market and Business Development at AppGuard, Inc.

"Westcoast's expertise in the cyber security space, extended reach, and aggressive pursuit of excellence in servicing its customers, will allow us to aggressively accelerate growth opportunities in the region," said Maitland Muse, Executive Vice President, Channels and Strategic Alliances at AppGuard, Inc. "We look forward to working with Westcoast, its partners and their customers to proactively protect against today's advanced malware threats."

About Westcoast:

Westcoast Limited was founded in 1984 and is a leading IT distributor with a product portfolio spanning the whole computing spectrum ranging from desktop PC and notebook products through to software, high end server solutions, network products, printers, peripherals, spare parts, and consumables. The group sells to resellers, retailers and dealers in the UK and Ireland providing creative credit, marketing, and logistics services to more than 5,000 customers. More information on Westcoast can be found at www.westcoast.co.uk .

About AppGuard

AppGuard, a Blue Planet-Works company and a global leader in endpoint protection, prevents security breaches by blocking malware at endpoints in real-time. Without the limitations and post-compromise costs of detection-based tools, AppGuard's award-winning and patented technology outsmarts malicious actors by disrupting known and unknown, fileless, and Zero-day exploits.