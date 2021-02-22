GEP Expands Global Partnership Program To Accelerate Supply Chain & Procurement Digital Transformation For More Companies

- GEP's PARTNER UNITED Program provides clients with an ecosystem of world-class third-party software and services

- Enables technology, implementation and channel businesses to leverage GEP SMART, the industry-leading procurement platform, and GEP NEXXE supply chain digital platform, to grow their client base

CLARK, N.J., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced the expansion of its world-class partner and alliance program - GEP PARTNER UNITED - to further support GEP's customers. Combining GEP SOFTWARE - the award-winning leading AI-powered, cloud-native supply chain and procurement platforms - with the capabilities of market-leading technology, implementation and channel businesses, PARTNER UNITED will help accelerate more global enterprises' procurement and supply chain digital transformations.

"GEP is ratcheting up our partner program in order to meet the rapidly growing needs of global companies coming to grips with a post-pandemic cost structure and supply chain uncertainty," explained Ken Legge, GEP's vice president, Alliances & Partnerships.

GEP PARTNER UNITED will expand existing partnerships and build new, strategic relationships to provide more global enterprises with:

Access to seamlessly integrated, best-in-class third-party software, led by supplier risk, compliance and collaboration solutions

led by supplier risk, compliance and collaboration solutions Faster time to market by tapping GEP's certified system integrator and channel partners, leveraging their deep understanding of their industries

GEP's Alliances and Partnerships program includes global and regional consulting firms such as KPMG, DXC, Tech Mahindra, RiseNow, Bahwan CyberTek and technology leaders such as Microsoft, Sovos, RapidRatings, EcoVadis, and others to deliver best-in-class implementation and integration services to global enterprises.

The GEP PARTNER UNITED program offers outstanding geographic and vertical growth opportunities for procurement and supply chain global and regional systems integrators, channel partners, advisory firms and technology integration partners. It provides alliance partners with access to GEP's:

Industry, technical experts and sales resources, and co-marketing campaigns to drive demand and revenue

and sales resources, and co-marketing campaigns to drive demand and revenue GEP Partner Academy Learning Management System, with the same technical training, certification and accreditation that GEP's professional service teams receive

with the same technical training, certification and accreditation that GEP's professional service teams receive Secure Partner Portal powered by Salesforce's community PRM platform , encompassing the deal registration system and partner resource center, marketing collateral and guidelines, ticketing system, software documentation and release notes, partner newsletters and event calendar

, encompassing the deal registration system and partner resource center, marketing collateral and guidelines, ticketing system, software documentation and release notes, partner newsletters and event calendar Software sandbox environment to enhance training experience and technical collaboration focused on industry verticals and geographic markets

About GEP

GEP delivers transformative supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people - this is how GEP SOFTWARE, GEP STRATEGY and GEP MANAGED SERVICES together deliver supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS Research, among others.

Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit www.gep.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com

