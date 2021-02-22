MediXall Group, Inc.: MediXall Group Announces New Transfer Agent

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), a healthcare technology company, announced today that it has engaged ClearTrust, LLC as the Company's new transfer agent and registrar for the Company's stock effective immediately.

After a review of best-in-class service providers, management recommended to the Board to upgrade transfer agency services to ClearTrust based on their award-winning services and impeccable customer service reputation.

"In our ongoing effort to provide stellar services for our shareholders, we are pleased to announce the engagement of ClearTrust. They have already hit the ground running and we are excited by their responsiveness and commitment to excellence," stated Neil Swartz, CEO of MediXall Group, Inc.

Kara Kennedy, the Executive Director of ClearTrust commented, "We are pleased to be an extension of the MediXall team, serving its shareholders with friendly, responsive attention. The transition to ClearTrust has gone smoothly and we believe this is the beginning of a long term and wonderful working relationship between MediXall, its shareholders, and ClearTrust."

Shareholders can email questions or requests to inbox@ClearTrustTransfer.com or contact ClearTrust via phone at (813) 235-4490.

About ClearTrust LLC

ClearTrust, LLC serves public and private companies and community banks. We offer robust shareholder record keeping and compliance services to growing issuers, with services that include online account access, compliance support, corporate governance consulting, paying agent services, corporate action processing, DRIP maintenance, proxy administration, assistance with DTC eligibility, and solving unique issuer problems. Our vision is to set the standard as the transfer agent that is an indispensable ally to growing companies.

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

