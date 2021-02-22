ASK Consulting Transforms User Experience With New Website

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Global firm ASK Consulting has launched a new website to help some of the world's largest enterprises and corporations access the best talent, workforce and project-based solutions, marking the change in name from "ASK Staffing" to "ASK Consulting."

The new site provides a one-stop destination for both businesses and candidates, featuring up-to-date market information and insights from key sectors, including IT, Scientific & Clinical, and Creative, whilst the new name for the organization represents the growth seen throughout the organization.

Candidates can find the latest permanent and contract vacancies and set up customized email job alerts. The client section showcases a full range of talent, workforce and project solutions, including Direct Hire, Employer of Record, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Data Analytics.

Partnering with recruitment website specialists Volcanic, ASK Consulting's new online hub was designed to offer a seamless transition from desktop to mobile browsing and is integrated with an in-house management system to deliver a superior job search and application process.

CEO at ASK Consulting Manish Karani said, "From the beginning, we have been passionate about creating positive experiences for our clients, candidates, and people, so launching a new website that provides users with a more intuitive experience was a natural step for our business."

"With a world-class team and a highly tailored approach to a number of talent, workforce, and project solutions, the website reflects how far we have come in establishing ASK Consulting as an industry leader with a global presence, whilst our new name highlights our consultative approach and commitment to being a true partner. Staffing will remain a cornerstone of our business, however, over the past few years, we have expanded our offering to cover deliverable-based projects, which is reflected both in our new name and online presence."

Acquired from its founders in 2008 and operating from dedicated offices in the U.S. and India, ASK Consulting places optimum delivery at its core. All of its services are bespoke and customized in line with clients' specific needs in terms of approach and technology.

For all press inquiries, please contact Smita Atre at iHOPS@askconsulting.com.

