Plain Jane Hemp Co: Plain Jane Adds 5 New Smokable Hemp Flower Strains

With their wide range of smokable hemp strains along with sustainable farming and adequate awareness, Plain Jane aims to be a 'one-stop-shop' that can take care of their customers' cannabidiol needs with their new strains.

MEDFORD, OR / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / plainjane.com focuses on providing the best CBD products that are available, which includes the pre-rolls, the kiefs, to mention a few. Their goal as a company is to focus on the accessibility, affordability, and awareness among people around the Cannabis Sativa plant. At present, they are usually focused on all queries related to the plant strain- be it the wide variety of strains, combinations, and oils. This company has built its business reputation on a stable foundation of providing federally legal high CBD and high CBG strains.

It also holds the top position in the industry regarding fair pricing and warranty, which lures more customers whenever someone visits their website. Plain Jane is well known for treating its customers with the utmost amount of individualistic values they can. They take time to explain every strain to someone looking at their variety for probably the first time or during their novice months. They value their relationships with their customers that they have built over the smokes.

Plain Jane also goes about their campaigning process to create awareness by their simplistic and interactive YouTube videos, usually age-restricted to ensure underage viewing. They specialize in the highest quality and the most affordable CBD hemp flower in the United States. This is probably why they have had a huge response to the new release of the new smokable hemp flower strains.

Plain Jane understands that affordable hemp and CBD products, coupled with a low quantity THC presence are necessary, especially with their younger target groups, to keep the customers at bay from the unwanted psychotropic effects of cannabis consumption. Therefore while providing their services or after completing every purchase, they are always up for answering various queries, even remotely or distantly related to the strain that their clients have purchased.

For more information, visit https://plainjane.com/hemp-flower/

Wintertime is an excellent time for holidays, but it's also the season when people indulge in a little extra of something. Therefore, this company has introduced their new range of five strains, along with the Frequently Asked Questions about these strains, including essential questions like the genealogy of the strains, their regulators and law enforcement qualities, and FDA standards as well as their alternative affiliates. Plain Jane is also a sustainable company that enforces green production habits to their treatment and curing process. They source their produce from third-generation farms, usually located in Southern Oregon, thus, helping the local cannabis growers get a fair price for their produce.

This company is well known for its care for customers when it comes to smokable cannabis and their sustainable choices that they make as a firm. Their no-waste strategy has pushed them further into broadening their horizons and manufacturing pre-rolls and filters with purely organic materials like a micropore cellulose matrix wrapped in a rice paper tube. Their full flavor bud contains a full turpentine profile, leading to a bold smell; however, if you are not keen on bold smells, they have a low-smell pre-roll and their Plain Jane ground.

About Plain Jane:

This company provides cannabis assistance mainly in Medford, Oregon, and is well known for awareness, affordable and accessible cannabis. For the people of Southern Oregon, Plain Jane has been a source of earning and a guided cannabis director. They provide highly tested strains of cannabis with a low THC content, which avoid the unnecessary psychotropic, and specialists who can efficiently recommend any pure or combination strain by their customers' requirements.

