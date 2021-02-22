Social Equity and Veteran Programs lead Cannabis Industry Focus in 2021

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Blue Diamond Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: BLDV) made a statement with the acquisition of Harvest 360 Technologies LLC (H360) , not only in the realm of research and technology, but in the embrace of the Social Equity and the Veteran initiatives that had defined H360 since its inception in 2017.

Todd Scattini, Chairman of BLDV and CEO of Harvest 360, has defined the mission of BLDV since 2019 and his desire to help bring solutions for veterans and social equity applicants is rooted in his service as a military leader. The difference now is the industry is starting to catch up. "We expect application services revenue for the next 12 months to be up over 100% from $1M to over $2.5M based on projections in Illinois, New Jersey, Arizona and Michigan," said Josh Alper CEO of BLDV, "In 2019 we had developed a similar potential in Illinois alone, now with clarity in at least three states we can make this prediction."

"Illinois, New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, and Arizonia have all announced programs with emphasis on social equity and we will be launching cannabis application Accelerator Programs or other initiatives in those states," said David Serrano, Chief of Business Development for BLDV, and industry known social equity advocate, "but I would like to give special attention to Rep. La Shawn K Ford's program in Illinois, his ideas for the Application Coaching Platform there helped to inform our thinking while we were developing the Accelerator, and they are about to demonstrate this work in real time."

ApplicationCoaching.com went live today to provide support for the Deficiency Notices for Dispensary licenses that are due back to the State of Illinois on March 5th 2021.

Harvest 360 has been working for the last six months to define a cannabis license application Accelerator Program that would not only drive revenue, but in fact lower the barriers of entry at the same time. Combining AI tools developed by Cognitive Harmony Technologies, with industry leading consulting, world class educational content and strategic partners, Harvest 360 is able to deliver a solid resource for all industry stakeholders at a competitive cost in a timely manner. For more information on application services visit www.Harvest360.co

The Tutorial Platform released today, provided free of charge to Social Equity applicants and Veterans, is a sneak peak into the Accelerator and Services framework that Harvest 360 will launch in Illinois and other states. This tutorial platform has received the support of multiple MSO's (larger cannabis operators) that will provide resources and support to the tutorial program in Illinois.

About BLDV

Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks to partner with individuals and companies that share a common synergy, mission and vision to enable products/services that are produced, delivered and consumed utilizing fewer natural resources, providing a sustainable alternative to traditional products on the market today. As a diversified customer, centric Management / Holding Company; Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. seeks opportunities in Medical Cannabis markets and is driven by critical thinking and the scientific method combined with diversity and solid ethical practices.

About Harvest 360 Technologies LLC

Harvest 360 Tech grew out of the mission of CEO Todd Scattini to find a way to bring relief to persons suffering from acute and chronic conditions with Medical Cannabis. Harvest 360 Tech is built on that foundation and the commitment of propelling businesses into the most productive, efficient, and compliant positions by licensing patented innovations, and providing technology solutions, including management of implementation.

