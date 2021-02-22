Medtech Companies in Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market Lean on Improving Efficacy of MICOM Devices, Global Valuation to Touch Mark of ~US$ 1.6 Bn by 2027-end: TMR

- Machine learning-based SV to attract attention of medical device companies in cardiac output (CO) monitoring devices market, Lithium Dilution and Pulse Contour CO to gain clinical traction due to shift toward non-invasiveness techniques in CO

- Adoption of goal-directed therapy protocols to improve clinical outcomes in various patient groups, healthcare providers might prefer Doppler echocardiography

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Various patient groups need highly accurate estimation of cardiac output (CO). Lithium dilution technique has been popularly used by clinicians for a good hemodynamic optimization. In particular, over the years, LiDCOplus technology has gained currency over the more invasive PAC thermodilution methods. Minimally invasive cardiac output monitoring (MICOM) devices have gained vast clinical popularity, and are witnessing constant industry effort for technology innovations.

The demand for non-invasive methods for the measurement of stroke volume (SV) and CO is a key driver for the expansion of the cardiac output monitoring devices market. Further, transthoracic echocardiography (TTE) is emerging as a reliable technique for cardiac functional assessment, especially in critical care setting. Thus, transthoracic impedance & bioreactance analysis segment is expected to draw in sizable investment by manufacturers in the cardiac output monitoring devices market. Arterial waveform analysis technique has also acted as a mainstay in CO.

Incredibly potential revenues exist in Asia Pacific. The cardiac output monitoring devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to clock CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2027, with the global market's worth to reach ~US$ 1.6 Bn by 2027.

Key Findings of Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market

Shift toward deep-learning technologies improves clinical outcome

Minimally invasive CO monitoring relies on accurate quantification of SV, among other parameters. The CO monitoring devices market has seen commercial use of analysis of the arterial waveform. However, of late, healthcare providers have come to realize the numerous limitations the technique has. This has created the prospect of machine-learning techniques in SV, which has boosted the market for deep learning (DL) technologies. Particularly, the market will witness high adoption scope of DL-based SV estimations especially for patients with hemodynamic instability. Incoming years, more DL-based models will gather traction among physicians in getting a precise hemodynamic management in operational setting. For instance thus may be useful in intraoperative setting for CO monitoring in pregnant women. However, catheter-based measuring will continue to see widespread use in healthcare settings.

Pulmonary artery catheters to guide proactive decision

Pulmonary artery catheters (PACs) will continue to attract research and development by CO monitoring devices market players. Being a gold standard for quantification of CO, PACs have seen continuous technological advancements. The need for accurate and precise CO monitoring devices in modern medicine has further spurred the uptake of newly launched PACs in hosipital settings. Manufacturers have expanded their functionalities to meet the various CO monitoring requirements of physicians, thereby helping them make proactive clinical decisions. The presence of high unmet need has made Asian nations highly lucrative in this regard. Med technology companies will tap into the incremental revenues in the Asia Pacific market over the forecast period.

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: Key Driving Factors and Promising Avenues

Prevalence of strokes to bolster the prospect of CO monitoring devices market

Growing worldwide burden of cardiovascular disease boosting technological advancements in CO monitoring devices

Need for minimally invasive CO quantifications to expand the horizon for manufacturers

Advances in medical infrastructure of developing economies boosting demand in CO monitoring devices market

Cardiac Output Monitoring Devices Market: Key Players

Getinge AB

Osypka Medical GmbH

USCOM Ltd.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

GE Healthcare

