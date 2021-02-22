Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Director

The Board of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Prentis as a non-executive director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mike is a former fund manager and managing director at BlackRock. He was fund manager for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc until June 2019 and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc until February 2018. Mike is a chartered accountant.

Mike holds 2,705 of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary



22 February 2021