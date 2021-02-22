Anzeige
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2021 | 17:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of FluoGuide A/S on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (68/21)

On request of FluoGuide A/S, company registration number 39296438, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 24, 2021. 


The company has 10,530,026 shares as per today's date.


Shares

Short name:                                           FLUO                    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed in the Swedish market:  10,469,134              
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:                                            DK0061123312            
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:                                            1                       
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:                                        215952                  
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:                          39296438                
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:                                       First North STO/8       
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:                                      MiFID II tick size table
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                                             SSME                    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:                                     SEK                     
------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code  Name       
-----------------
20    Health care
-----------------
2010  Health care
-----------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra
Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen
Corporate Finance AB on +46 40 200 250.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
