Taxoom Delivers Personal Tax Preparation via Video Conferencing

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / The pandemic is causing many changes, and how we get help in preparing and filing our taxes is now different too. Taxoom is an innovative new tax preparation service that uses virtual meetings to provide the "in-office" experience of consulting with highly experienced tax professionals to prepare and file taxes - all from the comfort, safety and convenience the taxpayers' own homes.

"In times of the pandemic, we're extending our individualized approach to a safe, convenient and robust tax service through the magic of video conferencing," says Julia Brufke Wenger, Taxoom CEO and co-founder.

Wenger says most individuals, couples and small businesses do not want to "go it alone" but are concerned about the complexity of web-based do it yourself tax preparation software or frustrated with impersonal assembly-line tax preparation services staffed by relatively inexperienced seasonal preparers.

"We match every client with a CPA, Enrolled Agent, or other experienced tax professional," says Taxoom co-founder Michael Breininger, "Taxoom is designed to achieve a better-than-expected experience compared to other on-line services, all from the comfort and safety of the clients' own homes or offices."

Taxoom works with clients to prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns, including a built-in audit assistance program as well as an optional session with a tax professional to discuss income tax minimization strategies for the upcoming year.

"The Taxoom model allows us to price our services about the same as other providers, all with a higher level of experience and professionalism," according to Wenger.

Taxoom is a subsidiary of Philadelphia-based Phoenix Tax Consultants, which for more than 20 years has provided highly personalized tax service to families, individuals and small businesses.

For more information, visit www.taxoompro.com

Media Contact:

Greg Leaf

651-271-2511

greg@groupleaf.com

SOURCE: Taxoom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/628724/Taxoom-Delivers-Personal-Tax-Preparation-via-Video-Conferencing