Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to provide an update to shareholders about the current status of the BE WATERTM product line on its' Amazon.com listing. As the product continues to sell out at each of the six distribution centers where the company has sent inventory (see Feb. 16, 2021 press release), many have inquired why the Amazon.com listing shows the product as "Currently Unavailable" in many markets around the U.S. thereby not allowing current purchases. This release serves to answer those questions and how Greene Concepts will continue to press forward to drive increased sales and product availability.

The company employed an Amazon e-Optimization specialist, Sean Farrington, the owner and CEO EcomOptimization, to help grow brand awareness and SEO of the company's BE WATER brand on Amazon as noted in the company's September 15, 2020 press release. After consulting with Amazon, Mr. Farrington provided the following information:

"New Product Inventory Limits and Regional Availability are the two factors at play here. First is New Product Inventory Limits. There are a lot of new sellers constantly launching products that cause burdens on Amazon's massive system. As such Amazon limits inventory allotments for new products. Typically, Amazon calculates inventory allotments based on the previous three months of sell-through. Because BE WATER has no such history, Amazon sets the allotment based on a number of factors including product size and weight. The goal is to manage limited shelf space of new products until it is proven whether or not they sell. As more cases of BE WATER sell, this allowance number will increase."

Mr. Farrington continues, "Second is Regional Availability. To offer the fastest delivery for Prime shoppers, Amazon disperses inventory to regional warehouses based on expected sell-through in those regions. Because of initial inventory limits, this may mean that if two shoppers from different states are searching for BE WATER on Amazon, one may see it while the other may not. A third question that has come up involves Amazon reviews. While any customer may leave a review, only verified reviews are considered legitimate by Amazon. To be considered legitimate the account holder must have a U.S.-based Prime Account, have a minimum of five verified purchases on the Prime Account, the purchase of BE WATER must not be a deep discount purchase (full-priced purchases are best). There is added value for using keywords when making reviews such as: artesian water, case of bottled water, natural springs water."

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, "We understand that there are certain limitations that Amazon has which we must adhere to. As our sell-through rate increases Amazon will increase our number of distribution centers and allowable BE WATER inventory. We plan to take full advantage because as of now we are only allowed to service six out of 110 active Amazon fulfillment centers in the U.S. (185 globally) - See: FBA Locations. Amazon is one of the largest retailers in the marketplace with an incredible distribution footprint to offer the fastest and most cost-reliable distribution network we have available. We hope that this helps to explain why our product listing states "Currently unavailable" at this time. Our goal is to get the product to everyone as quickly as possible through Amazon's established inventory and shipping channels. Thank you all for your continued support. As noted earlier we are ready with plenty of inventory and we are hungry to share BE WATER with the masses."



About Greene Concepts, Inc., Mammoth Ventures, Inc. and Water Club, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company. Through its recently acquired wholly owned subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc., the Company has entered the specialty beverage and bottling business and is an emerging leader in the global scientifically formulated beverage industry. Through its subsidiary Water Club, Inc. we intend to pursue subscription-based delivery of water and scientifically formulated beverages directly to the consumers home and market the convenience of this service thru social media affiliate marketing partners.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

