Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Zimtu Snapshot

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") is pleased to announce that beginning today the company will publish weekly each Monday morning at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (Vancouver) the Zimtu Snapshot Investment Portfolio ("Zimtu Snapshot"). Readers of the Zimtu Snapshot will be able to view the Company's latest equity holdings and the Implied Market Value of each. Zimtu Snapshot is designed to provide transparency in Zimtu and showcase important information for shareholders and other stakeholders. Email subscribers of the Zimtu Snapshot will have it delivered to their Inbox each Monday at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (Vancouver).

"At the request of our shareholders we have decided to introduce a new enhanced disclosure policy, which we will call 'Zimtu Snapshot'," remarked Zimtu Capital President Dave Hodge. "We'll now be disclosing each Monday on a weekly basis all our holdings, big and tall, small and short, in order to tell the public exactly where we're at."

Readers are reminded that the Zimtu Snapshot is not intended to be a substitute for the comprehensive information contained in Zimtu's financial statements filed quarterly on SEDAR.

The Zimtu Snapshot includes the following data:

Zimtu's fully diluted equity, including current shares, options and warrants outstanding

The historic total equity value of Zimtu's investment holdings

Zimtu's top 6 public equity holdings

Zimtu's current private equity holdings

Zimtu's exercisable warrants

All current public equity holdings

The information presented each week are as at the date published and may not be valid when and if Zimtu decides to sell any of its investment portfolio securities. The portfolio securities are mostly small, illiquid companies and values may fluctuate widely from day to day. There is no guarantee that Zimtu will achieve the Implied Market Value of any of the securities listed. There is no guarantee that any of the private holding companies will succeed in going public and therefore liquidity for those investments may be severely limited. Readers are cautioned not to make investment decisions on partial financial information like that contained on this Zimtu Snapshot. To view the Zimtu Snapshot Investment Portfolio, please visit https://www.zimtu.com/snapshot/.

To support the roll out of Zimtu Snapshot the Company will host its inaugural Zimtu Snapshot online meeting via Zoom today Monday February 22nd, beginning at 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver). Join us following the weekly release of our Zimtu Snapshot Investment Portfolio for comments, suggestions, or questions via Zoom. All those interested in participating can reserve their place here. Zimtu Snapshot comments, suggestions, or questions will re-occur each Monday beginning at 10:00 AM PST following the distribution of Zimtu Snapshot.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment.

