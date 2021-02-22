The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Regulation Overview in Key European Markets 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study gives a detailed analysis of EV incentives, subsidies, and taxation scenarios in each European country and their impact on EV sales.

The automotive industry is rapidly evolving in terms of technology as well as tackling environmental issues. Electric vehicles have been introduced as a clean energy initiative, as they have low or zero emissions and have come a long way to become an integral part of OEMs' business strategies. Automakers such as PSA and Volkswagen are creating separate EV business units to be prepared for the expected EV boom in the future.

Asia has been dominating the market up until recently but things have changed in 2020. Europe has emerged as the clear leader as of September 2020 with the continent registering sales of about 800,000 units. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, China registered only 700,000 units compared to around 1,115,000 units in September 2019.

Although Europe had also gone into a temporary lockdown in Q2 2020, to curb the effect, governments have announced stimulus packages that include generous EV subsidies and incentives (doubled in few countries) that have resulted in almost doubling of sales compared to January to September 2019.

Countries across Europe have similar approaches with various types of EV purchase incentives, EV taxation policies, EV infrastructure incentives, and urban access regulations. By far, EV purchase incentives such as cash rebates and scrappage incentives have impacted the most on EV sales as is evident in Germany and France where sales have grown more than 140% and 160%, respectively, from January to September 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Favorable EV taxation policies (e.g., exemption from registration and ownership tax on the purchase of EVs) have also led to an increase in demand in Italy and Norway. The creation of low and ultra-low emission zones have also pushed consumers into buying plug-in electric vehicles, especially in the UK, where driving petrol (below Euro 4) or diesel (before Euro 6) vehicle can attract a fine of £12.50 per day in certain low emission zones (LEZs).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of Strategic Imperative on the EV Battery Recycling Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

European EV Market Overview

European EV Market Segmentation

3. Executive Summary

EV Incentives and Regulations in EU-Executive Summary

Market Evaluation Dashboard-EU Overview

Market Evaluation Dashboard-Overview of Other EU28 Markets

Market Evaluation Dashboard-Overview of Other EU28 Markets and Norway

4. Country Profiles-Germany

EV Incentives and Policies-Germany

EV Incentives and Policies-Germany

EV Incentives and Policies-Germany

5. Country Profiles-France

EV Incentives and Policies-France

EV Incentives and Policies-France

EV Incentives and Policies-France

6. Country Profiles-UK

EV Incentives and Policies-UK

EV Incentives and Policies-UK

7. Country Profiles-Italy

EV Incentives and Policies-Italy

8. Country Profiles-Spain

EV Incentives and Policies-Spain

EV Incentives and Policies-Spain

EV Incentives and Policies-Spain

9. Country Profiles-Austria

EV Incentives and Policies-Austria

10 Country Profiles-Belgium

EV Incentives and Policies-Belgium

11. Country Profiles-Denmark

EV Incentives and Policies-Denmark

12. Country Profiles-Portugal

EV Incentives and Policies-Portugal

13. Country Profiles-Sweden

EV Incentives and Policies-Sweden

14. Country Profiles-Norway

EV Incentives and Policies-Norway

15. Country Profiles-The Netherlands

EV Incentives and Policies-The Netherlands

16. Country Profiles-Poland

EV Incentives and Policies-Poland

17. Country Profiles-Luxembourg

EV Incentives and Policies-Luxembourg

18. Country Profiles-Ireland

EV Incentives and Policies-Ireland

19. Country Profiles-Finland

EV Incentives and Policies-Finland

20. Country Profiles-Bulgaria

EV Incentives and Policies-Bulgaria

21. Country Profiles-Romania

EV Incentives and Policies-Romania

EV Incentives and Policies-Romania

22. Country Profiles-Hungary

EV Incentives and Policies-Hungary

23. Country Profiles-Greece

EV Incentives and Policies-Greece

EV Incentives and Policies-Greece

24. Country Profiles-Cyprus

EV Incentives and Policies-Cyprus

25. Country Profiles-Croatia

EV Incentives and Policies-Croatia

26. Country Profiles-The Czech Republic

EV Incentives and Policies-The Czech Republic

27. Country Profiles-Slovakia

EV Incentives and Policies-Slovakia

28. Country Profiles-Slovenia

EV Incentives and Policies-Slovenia

29. Country Profiles-Malta

EV Incentives and Policies-Malta

30. Country Profiles-Estonia

EV Incentives and Policies-Estonia

31. Country Profiles-Latvia

EV Incentives and Policies-Latvia

32. Country Profiles-Lithuania

EV Incentives and Policies-Lithuania

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1-Vertical Market Expansion for Growth in the EV Market, 2020

33. Next Steps

Your Next Steps

