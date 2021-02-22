Cash for Junk Cars Now Available in the Orlando Area through All Car Buys LLC

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Florida-based cash for junk cars company All Car Buys is pleased to announce that it has recently expanded its sphere of operations into the Orlando and surrounding areas. The company wants potential car sellers in the Orlando area to know that even during the Pandemic, it is still taking steps to assist customers wanting to sell their junk cars.

Lazaro Diaz, a spokesperson for the company, said, "We are local, so anyone wishing to sell a junker does not have to deal with long waits to get a quote. Once we have the information needed, we can give a quote, and usually, we will be out within one business day to get it. Because we move so quickly, customers aren't hanging on forever to get their money."

In addition to being able to move quickly to make a purchase, the company also stresses that it will cover all the costs of towing. All Car Buys can also be flexible in terms of when they come to pick up the vehicle. Nighttime or weekend pickups, if necessary, can be arranged in many cases.

Prospective customers can get a quote on a "junk car" by filling in the company's online website form or simply by calling them at 321-732-4343, and All Car Buys will be able to tell what a junk car would sell for on the spot.

Even though the process is remarkably simple for those who wish to have a more in-depth explanation can do so by visiting the company's website. A clear explanation of the entire process can be found online at AllCarBuys.com/services/.

Essentially, All Car Buys will need to know about the car a customer is considering selling is the model, make mileage, and the general condition of the body and mechanics. Most people do not have very high expectations of a car's worth when it is heading for the junkyard, but many of All Car Buys' customers have been pleasantly surprised by just how much the offers were that they were given.

Catherine Kiner, a customer of the company, said, "I was ready just to have my old car towed away, but a friend suggested them. I contacted All Car Buys, and I could not have been more pleased with my experience of working with them. I called them about the car to be junked - it was one my neighbor gave me - and they were there later that very day with cash and towed it away."

All Car Buys covers many different cities, not just the Orlando area. From Orange County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Lake County, Polk County, and more. The company can help customers take care of a junk car problem.

Mr. Diaz went on to say, "Many home and business owners aren't sure what to do when they get a notification from their city of a code violation because of a junk car. The thing to do is to call us, as we will not only take care of getting rid of the problem car, we will also pay to be allowed to do so. We've been told by many customers that having the extra money that selling cars that can no longer be driven and are simply not been worth fixing has been very helpful."

Another customer, John Nash, wrote a website testimonial that All Car Buys was a "great company to do business with, highly recommend these guys. I am very pleased with their service. Finally, a reliable, professional company in the car recycling world."

Apart from website testimonials, there are many additional ones available if one were to view their Facebook Page. Visitors will also be able to read about how the company is concerned with helping the environment. As a result, it has committed to processing all grades of ferrous and non-ferrous scrap metal, which it then sells.

Anyone considering selling a junk car should visit All Car Buys' website, where all the necessary information can be found for getting the process underway. If a customer still has unanswered questions, a member of staff is only a phone call away.

