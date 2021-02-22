

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market recovered well after a weak start on Monday, and despite suffering a setback again around mid afternoon, edged higher gradually to finish roughly flat.



The benchmark SMI ended down 7.37 points or 0.07% at 10,697.38, settling lower for fifth straight session. The index scaled a low of 10,610.65 and a high of 10,716.27.



SGS, Lonza Group and Geberit lost 2%, 1.6% and 1.1%, respectively. ABB slid 0.9%, Richemont lost 0.7% and Swatch Group ended lower by about 0.5%. Novartis and Roche Holding declined marginally.



Credit Suisse, UBS Group, Swiss Re and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.6%. Sika and Nestle posted modest gains.



In the midcap section, Tecan Group shares lost more than 7%. VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Logitech, BB Biotech, Clariant and Lindt & Spruengli ended lower by 1 to 1.6%, while Vifor Pharma and Temenos Group lost 0.95% and 0.85%, respectively.



On the other hand, Flughafen Zurich, Kuehne & Nagel, Baloise Holding, Dufry, Julius Baer and Helvetia gained 1.5 to 3%. Georg Fischer, OC Oerlikon Corp and Galenica Sante also ended notably higher.



