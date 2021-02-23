Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 655 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DWUW ISIN: CA37518K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BRR2 
Tradegate
22.02.21
16:37 Uhr
0,460 Euro
-0,012
-2,54 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4580,48622.02.
0,4580,48822.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GIGA METALS
GIGA METALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GIGA METALS CORPORATION0,460-2,54 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.