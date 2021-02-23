

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics releases UK labor market data for December. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 5.1 percent in three months to December from 5 percent in three months to November.



Ahead of the data, the pound retreated from its early highs against its major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.4061 against the greenback, 147.77 against the yen, 1.2598 against the franc and 0.8653 against the euro as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de