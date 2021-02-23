

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - McBride plc (MCB.L) reported profit before tax from continuing operations of 13.5 million pounds for the six months ended 31 December 2020 compared to 6.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 5.4 pence compared to 2.0 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 16.9 million pounds from 9.7 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 7.1 pence compared to 3.7 pence.



First half Group revenues were 362.9 million pounds, 3.6% higher or up 1.7% at constant currency.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

