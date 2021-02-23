Blues at Bay: "My mum calls it her 'daily moment of joy' calendar"

BRISTOL, England, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A gift to boost mums' wellbeing while raising money for MIND is available for the first time this Mother's Day.

It's a calendar with 14 doors of daily encouragement, similar to an advent calendar but behind each is an activity suggestion and an inspiring quote. The activities, which include actions such as 'reach out to someone from your past and make their day', are suitable for all mums out there and based on the NHS-approved 'five ways to well-being' (connect, be active, learn, take notice and give). £1 from every calendar sold is donated to MIND.

The calendar uses specially commissioned artwork from Susan Kynaston Art whose cheerful and comforting coastal scene will transport mums to a safe and carefree place. Children (of any age!) can add a personalised message to an accompanying Mother's Day greetings page. The calendar is fully recyclable and can be sent direct from www.etsy.com/uk/shop/bluesatbay where it retails at £9.95 (including P&P).

The project has been created by Helen Sharp and Celia Mead (friends and professional women who started 'Blues at Bay' in their own time). Their idea came during the first lockdown and has now been developed to create a Mother's Day gift that is a little different. Helen explains: 'We want to help people send a gift to their mothers this year, that as well as being just a lovely thing to receive, actually helps wellbeing in a gentle way during restrictions. We loved the beautifully simple concept as soon as we had the eureka moment and have already had positive and moving feedback.'

Notes:

For further information and images please contact Helen on 07796694537 or email info@bluesatbay.co.uk

Helen's dog Welly is painted into the calendar and can be seen in action on the Etsy site. He's part of the wellbeing story and often appears on the bluesatbay Instagram feed

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1442464/Mothers_Day_First.jpg