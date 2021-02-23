Parliamentarians Back New Social Care Reform Report to Save NHS £1bn

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE NHS could save nearly £1bn if integrated mental health and supported housing models were scaled up across England, according to a report published today.

The report, commissioned by housing and support-services provider Look Ahead, outlines that if integrated mental health and supported housing systems were implemented across the country, the NHS could save approximately £950 million.

The report is backed by Conservative MP and Health and Social Care Committee member, Paul Bristow, and Liberal Democrat Lords Mental Health spokesperson, Baroness Claire Tyler.

Paul Bristow MP said: "Reform of social care cannot be kicked further down the road. As we emerge from the pandemic, the need for mental health services will grow and the coming months offer an opportunity for reform.

"Building on the proposals in this report, the government must put in place reforms which can command support across the political spectrum."

The report follows a recent government white paper, Integration and innovation:Working together to improve health and social care for all, which intends to bring health and care services closer together.

The report, written by Europe Economics, found that the integrated mental health and supported housing models used by 167 individuals supported by Look Ahead produced £5 million a year in cashable savings and non-cash releasing efficiencies compared to hospital-based mental health care.

These models include the integration of Crisis and Recovery Houses; Rehabilitation services; and Forensic step-down for people to step-down safely from secure in-patient settings into the community.

The report is being launched at a virtual panel event today at 12:15pm GMT with Paul Bristow MP, Baroness Claire Tyler and Look Ahead Chief Executive Chris Hampson.

Chris Hampson, Chief Executive of Look Ahead Care and Support said: "It is already widely acknowledged in government policy that integrated services lead to improved physical and mental health outcomes for individuals.

"We believe this report provides the financial case for scaling up these models in mental health services. We need to use this evidence to make the case for the integrated approach and scale it up. It makes sense not just for the public purse but for the quality of life of people accessing these services."