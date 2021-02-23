

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased in January, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent year-on-year in January, after a 1.2 percent increase in December.



Prices for housing, water and energy increased 2.1 percent yearly in January. Prices of various goods and services grew 1.4 percent and prices for clothing and shoes rose 1.7 percent.



Meanwhile, transport cost declined 1.7 percent and prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages fell 1.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.8 percent in January.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized CPI, was 1.0 percent in January.



On a month-on-month basis, HICP decreased 0.7 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

