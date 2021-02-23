Linxon wins substation order supporting German energy transition

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon will supply a 380-kilovolt (kV) Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation for the German transmission system operator TransnetBW in the town of Bühl, southwestern Germany.

Upgrading and strengthening the 'Badische Rheinschiene' power link in the Rhine valley will give TransnetBW a stable grid to transmit electricity generated by northern windfarms to consumers in the south, while nuclear and coal power plants are being put out of service. It also supports stronger grid interconnections between Germany and other countries, such as France and Switzerland.

"We are delighted to help TransnetBW upgrade and strengthen this key infrastructure and ensure stable, reliable power transmission in support of Germany's national energy transition to renewable generation," said Frederic Trefois, CEO of Linxon. "Linxon is the partner of choice for complex substation infrastructure projects, delivering world-class power technology and EPC competence to customers around the world. For the Linxon team, this project is an outstanding opportunity to collaborate with an important player at the center of Europe's evolving energy landscape."

For this project, Linxon will design, supply, install and commission a 380 kV GIS substation to replace an existing 220 kV substation, which it will dismantle as part of the contract once the new GIS equipment has been put into operation. The upgrade includes 4 new GIS bays, double-busbar, control and protection systems, substation automation, measurement and telecommunication systems, new auxiliary supplies, 2 x 20 kV compact stations, a 110 kV cable connection between 380/110 kV transformers and an existing 110 kV substation as well as all buildings, infrastructure and roads.

The new installation will be equipped with Hitachi ABB Power Grids' gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) technology that offers outstanding reliability and can be safely operated in confined spaces. The ELK-3 GIS supplies reliable power up to a rated voltage of 420 kV. Using a high-performance design with standardized dimensions, the ELK-3 GIS is ideal for optimal substation layout with reduced footprint and exceptional operation.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

