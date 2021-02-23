DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Feb-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST
Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 22/02/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3221.1543 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3200671 CODE: PR1J
ISIN: LU1931974775

