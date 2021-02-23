Comprehensive rights-managed music catalog supports streaming, download, fitness, UGC, and other branded services

Audible Magic announced their rights-managed catalog has surpassed 100 million tracks, a first in the space. This milestone gives Audible Magic the largest business-to-business rights-managed catalog available.

The impressive catalog, which contains tracks from over 400,000 labels, is part of the long-established MediaNet content fulfillment and rights administration business purchased by Audible Magic in January 2021. Audible Magic is now the leading provider of content identification, licensing, media fulfillment, and rights administration services to digital music and social media platforms.

The catalog is a result of close relationships with record labels and publishers built over 20+ years of successfully launching music services around the world. It also required the development of a sophisticated rights management platform to take account of the constant changes in rights ownership, and the accelerating numbers of new tracks being released. In 2020 alone, Audible Magic saw a 67% increase in new releases added to their catalog, ingesting, on average, 12,000 new albums every day. This is a massive undertaking and is unmatched in the industry.

Coupled with a 100M tracks catalog, digital platforms can access a variety of Audible Magic's turnkey music licensing solutions for a variety of services including fitness applications, short-form video, streaming, and downloads. Additionally, Audible Magic's flexible solutions enable platforms to leverage their own licenses as well as Audible Magic's pass-through licenses when applicable.

"We are excited to offer an exhaustive music catalog that provides tracks from major and indie labels across an array of territories throughout the globe," said Vance Ikezoye, chief executive officer of Audible Magic. "Coupled with our services, our customers can focus on creating incredible user experiences, while we take care of the arduous task of rights administration and royalty payments."

About Audible Magic

For more than 20 years, Audible Magic has innovated solutions to identify content, provide fulfillment solutions, manage rights, and monetize media. Audible Magic's Emmy-winning automatic content recognition (ACR) technology powers billions of monthly transactions. The Silicon Valley pioneer is the trusted intermediary between major platforms and rightsholders (including labels, studios, distributors, publishers, and collectives). The company works with a wide range of platforms and rights holders, including Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Dailymotion, ShareChat, Vimeo, NBC Universal, Universal Music Group, Sony Music Group, Warner Music Group, The Orchard, CDBaby, and DistroKid. For more information, visit https://www.audiblemagic.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005327/en/

Contacts:

Adriana Saldaña

Sterling Communications

audiblemagic@sterlingpr.com

+1 408-395-5500