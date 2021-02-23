

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat publishes euro area final consumer prices for January. Inflation is expected to match the flash estimate of 0.9 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the franc. Against the yen, it was steady.



The euro was worth 127.87 against the yen, 1.0938 against the franc, 0.8621 against the pound and 1.2146 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



