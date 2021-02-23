

- BERENBERG RAISES FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 2600 (2280) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES FUTURE PLC PRICE TARGET TO 2190 (2066) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES NATWEST PRICE TARGET TO 170 (140) PENCE - 'SELL' - GOLDMAN CUTS SMITH & NEPHEW PRICE TARGET TO 1420 (1535) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES BARCLAYS PRICE TARGET TO 200 (195) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES RAISES DRAPER ESPRIT PRICE TARGET TO 967 (683) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES DECHRA PHARMACEUTICA TARGET TO 4200 (3800) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES DS SMITH PRICE TARGET TO 486 (452) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - LIBERUM RAISES FEVERTREE DRINKS PRICE TARGET TO 2740 (2570) PENCE - 'BUY' - LIBERUM RESUMES MITCHELLS & BUTLERS WITH 'BUY' - TARGET 400 PENCE



